Lara, Castano fight to split draw in 154-pound title fight

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Castano retained his 154-pound title Saturday night when he and former champion Erislandy Lara fought to a split draw.

After 12 close, competitive rounds, both fighters raised their hands thinking they had won — and moments later they found out neither did.

Judge Kevin Morgan had it 115-113 for Castano and John McKaie had it 115-113 for Lara. Julie Lederman scored it 114-114.

Lara (25-3-3) was trying to regain a title after the long-time champion had lost his belt by split decision to Jarrett Hurd last April in Las Vegas. Like that one, and many of his other fighters, this one was too close to call in almost every round, with Castano (15-0-1) pressuring Lara around the ring and throwing many more punches, but Lara coming back with precise left hands.

The Associated Press scored it 115-113 for Castano, the Argentine fighter who is 10 years younger but couldn’t wear out the 39-year-old Cuban.

Fellow Cuban Luis Ortiz did win his bout, taking a lopsided unanimous decision over Christian Hammer in a 10-round heavyweight match.