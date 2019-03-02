Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Knight leads William & Mary over James Madison 70-66

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Nathan Knight had 29 points as William & Mary narrowly defeated James Madison 70-66 on Saturday.

Matt Milon had 18 points for William & Mary (14-16, 10-8 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fifth consecutive game. Justin Pierce added 14 points, a career-high 18 rebounds and eight assists. Pierce previously reached 17 rebounds on two occasions, one of which occurred on Jan. 11, 2018 against the Dukes.

Dwight Wilson had 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Dukes (13-18, 6-12). Matt Lewis added 15 points. Stuckey Mosley had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Tribe improved to 2-0 against the Dukes this season. William & Mary defeated James Madison 79-74 on Dec. 28. The Tribe and the Dukes next take the floor in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

