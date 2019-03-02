Kieffer leads weather-hit Oman Open by 1 shot

MUSCAT, Oman (AP) — Maximilian Kieffer played just three holes at the Oman Open on Saturday. He finished the day in the outright lead.

The German golfer was one of only 11 players to finish their second rounds on Friday before play was called off for the day because of sandstorms.

When the second round was completed early Saturday, Kieffer was in a share of the lead with Joachim B. Hanson of Denmark.

The leaders managed only three holes of their third rounds before darkness brought an end to play, with Kieffer making three pars and Hanson making double bogey as well as a birdie.

Kieffer was 5 under overall, a stroke clear of Hanson, Brandon Stone and Gaganjeet Bhullar.

Play will resume at 7:05 a.m. local time in an effort to also fit in the fourth round in Muscat.

