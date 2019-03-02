Key scores 20 to lead Indiana St. over N. Iowa 71-54

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tyreke Key had 20 points as Indiana State topped Northern Iowa 71-54 on Saturday.

Cooper Neese had 14 points for Indiana State (15-15, 7-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Jordan Barnes added 10 points. Christian Williams had 7 points and 10 rebounds for the hosts.

Spencer Haldeman had 16 points for the Panthers (14-17, 9-9). AJ Green added 10 points and six rebounds. Luke McDonnell had three blocks.

Wyatt Lohaus, who was second on the Panthers in scoring entering the matchup with 10 points per game, had only 2 points. He was 0 of 6 from 3-point range.

The Sycamores leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. Northern Iowa defeated Indiana State 69-64 on Jan. 16. The Sycamores and the Panthers next take the floor in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

