Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Keeling leads Charleston Southern over Presbyterian 72-65

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Christian Keeling had 25 points as Charleston Southern topped Presbyterian 72-65 on Saturday in a Big South Conference regular-season finale.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 20 points for the Buccaneers. Fleming Jr. also had 10 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

Dontrell Shuler had 14 points and six rebounds for Charleston Southern (15-14, 9-7). Travis McConico added seven rebounds.

Adam Flagler had 16 points for the Blue Hose (17-14, 9-7). Cory Hightower added 14 points and seven rebounds. Kody Shubert had 13 points.

The Buccaneers improve to 2-0 against the Blue Hose this season. Charleston Southern defeated Presbyterian 85-84 on Jan. 30. The Buccaneers and the Blue Hose next take the floor in the Big South Conference Tournament.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Gibson leads Omaha past Denver 86-76 in Summit finale

Gibson leads Omaha past Denver 86-76 in Summit finale

4:19 pm
Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s Scores

3:34 pm
Special Teams Lead Colorado College Past 20th-Ranked North Dakota

Special Teams Lead Colorado College Past 20th-Ranked North Dakota

2:09 pm
Gibson leads Omaha past Denver 86-76 in Summit finale
Sports

Gibson leads Omaha past Denver 86-76 in Summit finale

Saturday’s Scores
Sports

Saturday’s Scores

Special Teams Lead Colorado College Past 20th-Ranked North Dakota
Sports

Special Teams Lead Colorado College Past 20th-Ranked North Dakota

Scroll to top
Skip to content