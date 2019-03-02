Jones carries Coastal Carolina past Louisiana-Monroe 97-91

MONROE, La. (AP) — Devante Jones had a season-high 30 points as Coastal Carolina got past Louisiana-Monroe 97-91 on Saturday.

Zac Cuthbertson had 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Coastal Carolina (14-14, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Tyrell Gumbs-Frater added 13 points. Tommy Burton had 12 points for the visiting team.

The 97 points were a season best for Coastal Carolina, which also posted a season-high 22 assists.

Daishon Smith had 29 points and six assists for the Warhawks (15-13, 8-8). Travis Munnings added 23 points. Tyree White had 16 points.

Michael Ertel, who was second on the Warhawks in scoring heading into the contest with 16 points per game, was held to only 5 points (2 of 12).

The Chanticleers improve to 2-0 against the Warhawks this season. Coastal Carolina defeated Louisiana-Monroe 92-81 on Jan. 31. Coastal Carolina takes on South Alabama at home on Thursday. Louisiana-Monroe faces Arkansas State on the road on Thursday.

