Japan beats Brazil 3-1 with 2 late goals at SheBelieves Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rikako Kobayashi scored on a header in the 81st minute, and Japan beat Brazil 3-1 Saturday in the SheBelieves Cup tournament.

Japan scored twice in the final 10 minutes to close out the win in the round-robin tuneup for the Women’s World Cup in June.

Yui Hasegawa padded the lead in the 85th minute, putting the ball into the right corner. Yuka Momiki scored in the 44th minute on a pass from Emi Nakajima, chipping the ball over Aline for a 1-0 lead.

Debinha tied it up in the 57th minute, getting the ball away from a Japanese defender before sending the ball into the net.

The United States was set to play England in Saturday’s late match.

Japan, which lost the 2015 World Cup final to the United States, currently is ranked No. 8 in the world and tied the United States 2-2 in its tournament opener. Japan plays England on Tuesday night when the tournament moves to Tampa, Florida.

