Howard, Okolie help Brown to 75-51 win over Cornell

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Joshua Howard had 16 points and Obi Okolie added 14 as Brown romped past Cornell 75-51 on Saturday to take sole possession of fourth place in the Ivy League standings.

The top four teams qualify for the league tournament. Brown (18-10, 6-6) has games at Princeton and Penn to finish the regular season. Princeton is currently in third place behind Yale (19-6, 9-3) and Harvard (16-9, 9-3). Penn is fifth in the Ivy League standings.

Brown needs one more victory to tie the school record for victories in a season.

Tamenang Choh added 11 points with six rebounds and five assists and Zach Hunsaker also chipped in 11 points for Brown which led 33-28 at the break. The Bears won the second half 42-23.

Matt Morgan had 14 points and nine rebounds for Cornell (13-15. 5-7).

Associated Press

