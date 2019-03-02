Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Harris’ late basket ends Arkansas’ six-game losing streak

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jalen Harris hit a layup with 5.9 seconds left for a 74-73 win over Mississippi on Saturday that ended a six-game losing streak.

Arkansas (15-14, 6-10 SEC) battled back from a first-half deficit to win its first game since Feb. 5 in front of a large crowd that celebrated the 25th anniversary of the 1994 national championship team.

Mason Jones scored 22 points for Arkansas, including hitting 6 of 8 3-point attempts. Daniel Gafford finished with 17 points, and his two free throws with 1:29 left were big considering he was 1 of 6 from the free-throw line before the two makes.

Breein Tyree led Ole Miss (19-10, 9-7 SEC) with 20 points. His short floater high off the glass gave the Rebels a 73-70 lead.

After Harris’ layup, Ole Miss called a time out to set up a final play, but Arkansas forced a turnover in the backcourt and the clock expired.

Ole Miss led by eight points several times in the first half, but Arkansas cut the margin to 35-34 when Jones hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left before intermission.

Mississippi: The Rebels will host Kentucky on Tuesday.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks are at Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

