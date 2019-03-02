Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Gallinat hits a late 3 to give Pacific lead and 73-72 win

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Roberto Gallinat drained a 3-pointer to give Pacific the lead for good with just over a minute remaining as the Tigers held off Pepperdine for a 73-72 win on Saturday night.

Pacific (14-17, 4-12 West Coast Conference) made seven free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

Gallinat finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Jahlil Tripp added 14 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and Jeremiah Bailey chipped in 15 points for the Tigers.

Pacific had a 32-28 lead at the break and led throughout until Colbey Ross drained a 3 for to give Pepperdine a 50-47 lead with 7:54 remaining. The Waves led going into the final minutes until Gillinat hit his last trey with 1:16 remaining.

Ross finished draining 6 of 9 from distance for a career-best 36 points for Pepperdine (13-17, 6-10).

Pacific and Pepperdine will meet again on Thursday in the first round of the conference tourney.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Maluach leads New Mexico over Colorado State 77-65

Maluach leads New Mexico over Colorado State 77-65

10:34 pm
Holiday scores 29, Pelicans beat Nuggets 120-112

Holiday scores 29, Pelicans beat Nuggets 120-112

10:05 pm
Davis scores 20 to lift N. Colorado past Idaho St. 71-62

Davis scores 20 to lift N. Colorado past Idaho St. 71-62

9:50 pm
Maluach leads New Mexico over Colorado State 77-65
Sports

Maluach leads New Mexico over Colorado State 77-65

Holiday scores 29, Pelicans beat Nuggets 120-112
Sports

Holiday scores 29, Pelicans beat Nuggets 120-112

Davis scores 20 to lift N. Colorado past Idaho St. 71-62
Sports

Davis scores 20 to lift N. Colorado past Idaho St. 71-62

Scroll to top
Skip to content