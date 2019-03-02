Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Funk scores 17 to lift Bucknell over Army 62-61

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kimbal Mackenzie made two free throws with 10.9 seconds left and Bucknell edged Army 62-61 on Saturday to clinch a share of the Patriot League regular-season championship and the No. 2 seed to the league tournament.

McKenzie’s free throws came after a Bucknell steal. The Black Knights turned the ball over again on their final possession. Army led by 14 with 8:53 remaining.

Andrew Funk came off the bench to score 17 points in Bucknell’s 12th straight home victory.

Mackenzie had 15 points for Bucknell (19-11, 13-5). Nate Sestina added 10 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks.

Matt Wilson had 21 points for the Black Knights (13-18, 8-10). Tommy Funk, brother of Andrew, added 10 points and six rebounds. Alex King had nine rebounds.

Bucknell defeated Army 64-63 on Jan. 2.

The Black Knights will be the No. 6 seed in the tournament.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

