Febres cans 8 treys, leads Texas past Iowa State 86-69

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jase Febres scored a career-best 26 points, and Texas defeated Iowa State 86-69 Saturday.

Febres, a sophomore, made eight 3-point baskets, also a career-best, in 10 attempts.

Courtney Ramey scored 18 for Texas (16-13, 8-8 in Big 12), Eli Mitrou-Long and Dylan Osetkowski had 13 apiece. Matt Coleman III made 10 assists.

Marial Shayok led Iowa State (20-9, 9-7) with 22 points, and Lindell Wigginton scored 16. Starter Nick Weiler-Babb played just six minutes in the second half after suffering a bruised knee late in the first half.

Febres has started the last three games, replacing the suspended Kerwin Roach II. During those games Febres has hit 20 of 39 3-pointers.

Texas center Jaxson Hayes left the game after getting hit in the face in the second half. A team spokesman said Hayes did not suffer a concussion.

Texas trailed by nine less than eight minutes into the game but outscored Iowa State 29-10 the rest of the half for a 12-point lead. Iowa State was scoreless for 3:47 late in the half.

The Longhorns converted 6 of 12 3-pointers in the half, while Iowa State made just 1 of 7.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones were without Cameron Lard, a 6-9 key reserve forward who was suspended for a violation of team rules. He was suspended for the month of November as well, also for a violation of team rules. Lard averages 6.8 points a game in Big 12 competition with 70 percent shooting accuracy from the field. Iowa State converted 6 of 17 3-pointers after hitting 11 of 23 while beating Oklahoma on Monday, including 8 of 14 in the second half.

Texas: Roach, the Longhorns leading scorer, missed his third straight game while under indefinite suspension for a violation of an unspecified team rule. The school has not specified if and when he will return. The Longhorns lost the first two by a total of three points.

UP NEXT

Iowa State is at West Virginia on Wednesday. Iowa State beat West Virginia 93-68 on Jan. 30 in Ames. Wigginton scored 28 for the Cyclones, converting 7 of 11 from the field and 13 of 16 free throws.

Texas is at Texas Tech on Monday. Tech beat Texas 68-62 in Austin on Jan. 12 in Austin behind 22 points from Matt Mooney – 14 in the second half.

