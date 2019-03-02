Ducks sign Silfverberg to $26.25 million, 5-year extension

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jakob Silfverberg has signed a $26.5 million, five-year extension with the Anaheim Ducks, forgoing the chance to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

The team announced the deal Saturday.

Silfverberg leads the Ducks with 16 goals and has 24 points in 56 games. The 28-year-old has 99 goals and 115 assists over six seasons with Anaheim.

The Ducks are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Anaheim is next-to-last in the Western Conference with 57 points and has lost four straight going into Sunday’s game against Colorado.

