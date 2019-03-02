Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Devils F Gabriel suspended for hit on Flyers F Patrick

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended New Jersey Devils forward Kurtis Gabriel for one game for an illegal hit on Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick.

The hit occurred 5:02 into the first period of New Jersey’s 6-3 loss on Friday night. Gabriel was assessed a major penalty for boarding.

The suspension was announced on Saturday.

Based on his average annual salary, Gabriel forfeits $3,494.62. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

