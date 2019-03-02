Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Campbell, Isabella post best times at NFL scouting combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Receivers Parris Campbell and Andy Isabella each completed the 40-yard dash in 4.31 seconds to post the fastest times Saturday at the NFL’s annual scouting combine.

Mecole Hardman and D.K. Metcalf tied for third at 4.33 and were the only other players to run under 4.35.

Bengals receiver John Ross set the combine record of 4.22 in 2017.

The times almost certainly will help Campbell, of Ohio State, and Metcalf, of Mississippi, make their case to be selected in the first round of April’s draft.

Quarterbacks also worked out Saturday though Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray had already announced he didn’t intend to do any drills in Indianapolis.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Gibson leads Omaha past Denver 86-76 in Summit finale

Gibson leads Omaha past Denver 86-76 in Summit finale

4:19 pm
Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s Scores

3:34 pm
Special Teams Lead Colorado College Past 20th-Ranked North Dakota

Special Teams Lead Colorado College Past 20th-Ranked North Dakota

2:09 pm
Gibson leads Omaha past Denver 86-76 in Summit finale
Sports

Gibson leads Omaha past Denver 86-76 in Summit finale

Saturday’s Scores
Sports

Saturday’s Scores

Special Teams Lead Colorado College Past 20th-Ranked North Dakota
Sports

Special Teams Lead Colorado College Past 20th-Ranked North Dakota

Scroll to top
Skip to content