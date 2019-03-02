Burnell lifts Jacksonville St. past SIU-Edwardsville 97-72

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Jason Burnell tied his career high with 30 points plus 13 rebounds as Jacksonville State won its seventh straight game, routing Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 97-72 on Saturday.

Burnell hit 13 of 16 shots.

De’Torrion Ware had 15 points for Jacksonville State (23-8, 15-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Detrick Mostella added 11 points. Christian Cunningham had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the road team.

Jacksonville State dominated the first half and led 50-20 at the break. The 50 first-half points were a season best for the Gamecocks.

Brandon Jackson had 19 points for the Cougars (10-20, 6-12). David McFarland added 17 points. Tyresse Williford had 12 points.

The Gamecocks improved to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. Jacksonville State defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 90-54 on Jan. 12.

The Gamecocks next play in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. The Cougars are tied for seventh place and will have to see how the tiebreakers unfold for the last two spots in the eight-team field.

