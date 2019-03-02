Brown scores 24 as Auburn holds off Mississippi State, 80-75

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Brown scored 24, Anfernee McLemore added 14 and Auburn ended Mississippi State’s five-game winning streak 80-75 on Saturday.

After Auburn led by 19 with six minutes to play, the Bulldogs got within four with less than three minutes to play, thanks to a 17-2 run spearheaded by guards Quinndary Weatherspoon and Tyson Carter.

Brown hit a 3-pointer with 1:09 left before Jared Harper’s layup with 40 seconds to play. Harper followed with a pair of free throws after a Bulldogs miss to help the Tigers hold on.

After committing a season-high 19 turnovers in its road loss to Mississippi State in January, Auburn (20-9, 9-7 Southeastern Conference) had just 10 giveaways while the Bulldogs coughed up 18 turnovers.

Mississippi State (21-8, 9-7) was led by Weatherspoon, who scored 25 points for his eighth 20-plus-point performance in league play this season. Carter added 21.

With 3:37 remaining in the first half, Brown hit the 335th 3-pointer of his career, giving him sole possession of fifth place in SEC career list, passing Ole Miss’ Chris Warren (2007-11). Auburn’s senior shooting guard finished 5-for-8 from beyond the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs fell to 26-4 all-time in games Weatherspoon scores 20-plus.

Auburn: The win secures the Tigers’ 11th 20-win season in program history. … Brown, who shot a combined 5-for-19 in Auburn’s two previous games, recorded his first 20-point game since scoring 23 on Feb. 2 against Alabama.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs travel to No. 7 Tennessee on Tuesday. The Vols beat No. 4 Kentucky 71-52 on Saturday.

Auburn: The Tigers face rival Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday.