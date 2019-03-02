Batemon leads Loyola Marymount past San Francisco 74-69

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — James Batemon had 19 points as Loyola Marymount narrowly beat San Francisco 74-69 on Saturday.

Eli Scott had 15 points for Loyola Marymount (20-10, 8-8 West Coast Conference).

Frankie Ferrari had 13 points and eight assists for the Dons (21-9, 9-7). Jimbo Lull added 13 points. Dzmitry Ryuny had 12 points.

The Lions and the Dons next take the floor in the West Coast Conference Tournament.

