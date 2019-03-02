Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Barcelona wins at Bernabeu again, ends Madrid’s title hopes

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona handed Real Madrid another demoralizing loss on Saturday, beating its arch rival at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the second time in a week and taking full control of the Spanish league.

Ivan Rakitic scored in the first half and Barcelona held on for a 1-0 victory that virtually ends Madrid’s title hopes.

It was the third straight win by Barcelona at the Bernabeu, coming three days after a 3-0 result that eliminated Madrid from the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Barcelona has opened a 12-point lead over Madrid with 12 matches left. The defending champions are 10 points ahead of second-place Atletico Madrid, which visits Real Sociedad on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Special Teams Lead Colorado College Past 20th-Ranked North Dakota

Special Teams Lead Colorado College Past 20th-Ranked North Dakota

2:09 pm
Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior

Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior

9:00 am
Davis and the Pelicans visit the Nuggets

Davis and the Pelicans visit the Nuggets

1:12 am
Special Teams Lead Colorado College Past 20th-Ranked North Dakota
Sports

Special Teams Lead Colorado College Past 20th-Ranked North Dakota

Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior

Davis and the Pelicans visit the Nuggets
Sports

Davis and the Pelicans visit the Nuggets

Scroll to top
Skip to content