Aurrecoechea carries New Mexico St. over Chicago St. 92-58

CHICAGO (AP) — Ivan Aurrecoechea registered 17 points as New Mexico State stretched its winning streak to 15 games, easily defeating Chicago State 92-58 on Saturday.

Mohamed Thiam had 14 points and seven rebounds for New Mexico State (26-4, 14-1 Western Athletic Conference). AJ Harris added 11 points. Keyon Jones had 10 points for the visitors.

Delshon Strickland scored a season-high 26 points for the Cougars (3-27, 0-15), who have now lost 19 games in a row. Rob Shaw added 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Anthony Harris, the Cougars’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. New Mexico State defeated Chicago State 83-39 on Feb. 2. New Mexico State finishes out the regular season against California Baptist at home next Saturday. Chicago State finishes out the regular season against UMKC at home next Saturday.

