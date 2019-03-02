Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Alex Collins faces gun, drug charges after release by Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins is out on bond after being charged with drug and gun violations.

Collins was arrested after an early-morning car crash Friday and subsequently cut by the Ravens. The single-car accident occurred near Baltimore’s training complex in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Collins has been charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute and having a handgun in a vehicle. He was released on $7,500 posted bond following an initial bail hearing shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

The 24-year-old Collins led Baltimore with 973 yards rushing in 2017 and scored eight touchdowns in 2018 before a foot injury ended his season in late November.

Rookie Gus Edwards took over and led the Ravens with 718 yards rushing.

Collins was a restricted free agent before his release. If not claimed on waivers, he becomes a free agent.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

