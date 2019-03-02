Aiken Jr. lifts E. Washington past Portland St. 68-66

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Kim Aiken Jr. drained a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer to give Eastern Washington a 68-66 win over Portland State on Saturday.

Aiken finished with 19 points to go with nine rebounds.

Mason Peatling had 14 points for Eastern Washington (12-17, 10-8 Big Sky Conference). Tyler Kidd added 13 points. Jesse Hunt had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the hosts.

Deante Strickland tied a career high with 20 points for the Vikings (14-15, 9-9), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Michael Nuga added 12 points. Holland Woods had 11 points.

The Eagles evened the season series against the Vikings with the win. Portland State defeated Eastern Washington 78-65 on Jan. 24. Eastern Washington plays Idaho State on the road on Thursday. Portland State plays Montana at home on Thursday.

