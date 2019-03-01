UTEP looks to sweep Charlotte

UTEP (8-18, 3-12) vs. Charlotte (6-20, 3-12)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP goes for the season sweep over Charlotte after winning the previous matchup in El Paso. The teams last played on Jan. 26, when Charlotte made only seven free throws on 13 attempts while the Miners went 19 for 27 en route to the four-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: UTEP’s Efe Odigie, Nigel Hawkins and Jordan Lathon have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Miners points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jon Davis has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 32 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Charlotte is 0-17 this year when it allows 65 points or more and 6-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 65.

COLD SPELLS: UTEP has dropped its last 11 road games, scoring 64.2 points and allowing 79.6 points during those contests. Charlotte has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 65.7 points while giving up 71.3.

RECENT GAMES: UTEP has scored 63.6 points and allowed 73.8 points over its last five games. Charlotte has averaged 63 points and given up 73 over its last five.

