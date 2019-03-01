UMKC seeks revenge on UTRGV

Texas Rio Grande Valley (17-14, 8-6) vs. UMKC (10-19, 5-9)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC seeks revenge on Texas Rio Grande Valley after dropping the first matchup in Edinburg. The teams last played each other on Feb. 2, when the Vaqueros outshot UMKC from the field 45.8 percent to 41.8 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to a 75-63 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Terry Winn III, Tyson Smith and Jordan Jackson have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 41 percent of all Vaqueros scoring over the last five games.

BRILLIANT BISHOP: Xavier Bishop has connected on 37.2 percent of the 156 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.2 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Texas Rio Grande Valley is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 10 times or fewer. The Vaqueros are 12-14 when they record more than 10 turnovers. UMKC has created 13.9 turnovers per game in conference play and 14.3 per game over its last three.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Vaqueros have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Kangaroos. UMKC has an assist on 30 of 66 field goals (45.5 percent) over its past three matchups while Texas Rio Grande Valley has assists on 41 of 83 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Texas Rio Grande Valley has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.5 percent of all possessions this year, the second-highest rate among all Division I teams. The Vaqueros have forced conference opponents into turnovers on 25.6 percent of all possessions.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com