Tulsa looks for home win vs ECU

East Carolina (10-17, 3-12) vs. Tulsa (17-12, 7-9)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa looks for its sixth straight win over East Carolina at Donald Reynolds Center. The last victory for the Pirates at Tulsa was a 72-63 win on Feb. 20, 2013.

SUPER SENIORS: Tulsa’s DaQuan Jeffries, Sterling Taplin and Curran Scott have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 38 percent of all Golden Hurricane scoring over the last five games.

DOMINANT DAQUAN: Jeffries has connected on 37.7 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also converted 74.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: East Carolina is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 10-7 when scoring at least 65.

WINNING WHEN: Tulsa is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Golden Hurricane are 9-12 when opponents score more than 60 points.

LAST FIVE: East Carolina has averaged only 72 points per game over its last five games. The Pirates are giving up 81.6 points per game over that stretch.

