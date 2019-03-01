Schwieger leads Princeton over Dartmouth 77-76 in OT

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Ryan Schwieger had a career-high 26 points as Princeton narrowly beat Dartmouth 77-76 in overtime on Friday night.

Schwieger hit all 11 of his free throws.

Myles Stephens had 19 points and six rebounds for Princeton (16-8, 8-3 Ivy League), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Jaelin Llewellyn added 17 points. Jerome Desrosiers had 10 rebounds for the visitors. Schwieger made two free throws with eight seconds left for a four-point lead.

After falling behind 26-19 at the half, Princeton outperformed Dartmouth in the second half to force overtime. The Tigers inched by the Big Green in the extra period to earn the one-point win. The Tigers’ 19 first-half points marked a season low for the team.

Chris Knight had 22 points for the Big Green (11-16, 2-9), whose losing streak reached five games. Aaryn Rai scored a career-high 21 points and had 12 rebounds. Brendan Barry had 17 points. James Foye forced overtime with a long 3-pointer to tie it at 60.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Big Green this season. Princeton defeated Dartmouth 69-68 on Feb. 16. Princeton plays Harvard on the road on Saturday. Dartmouth plays Penn at home on Saturday.

