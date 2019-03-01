Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
San Francisco promotes McDermott to athletic director

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of San Francisco has promoted to Joan McDermott to athletic director.

McDermott had been a deputy athletic director since 2016 before being given the new job Friday to replace Scott Sidwell. Sidwell recently announced that he is leaving USF to take a job in the athletic department at Penn State.

McDermott had overseen academic services, budget and finance, human resources, facilities, staff supervision, NCAA rules compliance, financial aid, game operations, sport supervision, and capital projects the past three years in her role as a deputy and senior women’s administrator.

She previously served as athletic director at Cal State East Bay and Metropolitan State University in Denver.

Associated Press

