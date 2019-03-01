Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Salnave scores 18 to carry Monmouth over Manhattan 62-54

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Ray Salnave registered 18 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as Monmouth beat Manhattan 62-54 on Friday night.

Deion Hammond had 17 points for Monmouth (11-20, 10-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Mustapha Traore added nine rebounds and four blocks.

Warren Williams had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Jaspers (9-20, 7-10).

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers on the season. Monmouth defeated Manhattan 65-49 on Jan. 12. Manhattan finishes out the regular season against Quinnipiac on the road on Sunday. Monmouth next takes the floor in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

