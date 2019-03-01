No. 16 Kansas State looks to extend streak vs Baylor

Baylor (19-9, 10-5) vs. No. 16 Kansas State (21-7, 11-4)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kansas State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Baylor. In its last five wins against the Bears, Kansas State has won by an average of 6 points. Baylor’s last win in the series came on Jan. 14, 2017, a 77-68 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Kansas State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Barry Brown Jr., Dean Wade, Kamau Stokes and Makol Mawien have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

MIGHTY MAKAI: Makai Mason has connected on 34.9 percent of the 129 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 82.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Kansas State has an assist on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) across its past three outings while Baylor has assists on 45 of 79 field goals (57 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 22.7 percent of all possessions, which is the 27th-highest rate in the country. The Baylor offense has turned the ball over on 20 percent of its possessions (ranked 261st among Division I teams).

