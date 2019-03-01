Murray State looks to extend streak vs Austin Peay

Austin Peay (21-9, 13-4) vs. Murray State (24-4, 15-2)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its ninth straight conference win against Austin Peay. Murray State’s last OVC loss came against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 88-68 on Jan. 31. Austin Peay fell 82-80 at Eastern Kentucky in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Murray State’s Ja Morant has averaged 24 points, 5.5 rebounds and 10.2 assists while Shaq Buchanan has put up 13.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Governors, Terry Taylor has averaged 20.5 points and 8.8 rebounds while Chris Porter-Bunton has put up 13.4 points and five rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Morant has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Murray State field goals over the last five games. Morant has accounted for 40 field goals and 52 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Murray State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 92 points while giving up 66.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Racers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Governors. Murray State has 63 assists on 99 field goals (63.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Austin Peay has assists on 45 of 90 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State is ranked second among OVC teams with an average of 83.4 points per game. The Racers have averaged 86.8 points per game over their last five games.

