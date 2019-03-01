LA Galaxy buy out Gio Dos Santos after 4 inconsistent years

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy have bought out the contract of forward Giovani Dos Santos, ending the Mexican veteran’s inconsistent four-year tenure.

The Galaxy announced the deal Friday to reach roster compliance ahead of MLS’ season openers this weekend.

Dos Santos was among four designated players on the Galaxy’s roster, and only three are allowed. The Galaxy elected to cut ties with Dos Santos while keeping his brother, Jonathan, and stars Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romain Alessandrini.

Gio Dos Santos joined the Galaxy with fanfare in 2015 after a European career that began in Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy.

Dos Santos was outstanding in his first 1 ½ seasons with the Galaxy, but his performance declined sharply amid injuries woes for the past two years.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports