Konecny, Couturier score 57 seconds apart to lead Flyers

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Travis Konecny and Sean Couturier scored in a 57-second span bridging the second and third periods and the Philadelphia Flyers continued their playoff push with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.

Konecny and James van Riemsdyk scored twice and Cam Talbot made 30 saves in becoming the NHL record-setting eighth goaltender for the Flyers this season.

Ivan Provorov also scored as the Flyers improved to 15-3-2 since a loss to the Devils on Jan. 12.

Damon Severson and Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils, who rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game. Cory Schneider made 18 saves. Kevin Rooney, who had the Flyers’ go-ahead goal go off his skate, closed out the scoring with his second goal in as many games.

Konecny’s hustle and a little luck allowed the Flyers to take a 3-2 lead with 30 seconds left in the second period. The center outraced the Devils defense to nullify an icing, forcing Schneider to play the puck. His clearing pass, hit off Konecny’s skate and then caromed off Rooney’s skate into the net.

Couturier increased the lead to 4-2 when he took a drop pass from Claude Giroux and beat Schneider with a shot the goaltender probably should have stopped 27 seconds into the final period.

Provorov scored on a deflection at 6:33 and Konecny added an empty-net goal with 3:48 to play after the Devils pulled their goalie down three goals.

Talbot, who started the night with a breakaway stop on a short-handed effort by Blake Coleman, gave up both Devils’ goals after giving up big rebounds in the opening 8:49 of the second period.

Van Riemsdyk scored on a shot from between the circles on a power play at 12:53 of the first, and got his 19th on the season putting a blind pass from Ryan Hartman into an open net.

NOTES: Devils F Kurtis Gabriel was hit with a five-minute major for boarding Nolan Patrick early in the first period. New Jersey outshot Philadelphia 4-2 during the power play. … Flyers used the same lineup they had in Columbus on Thursday and looked sluggish early. … Devils D Mirco Mueller, who had a scary head-first fall into the boards on Wednesday, was out with a shoulder injury. Bratt returned after missing two games with a lower-body injury. … Philadelphia D Radko Gudas played in his 400th NHL game. … Flyers interim coach Scott Gordon says G Carter Hart still has not practiced because of a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At New York Islanders on Sunday afternoon

Devils: At Boston on Saturday night

