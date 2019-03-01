Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Kirkwood leads Harvard over Penn 59-53

BOSTON (AP) — Noah Kirkwood tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds to carry Harvard to a 59-53 win over Penn on Friday night.

Bryce Aiken had 12 points for Harvard (15-9, 8-3 Ivy League). Rio Haskett added 11 points. Danilo Djuricic had 10 points for the hosts.

AJ Brodeur had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Quakers (16-11, 4-7). Devon Goodman added 15 points. Jake Silpe had nine rebounds.

The Crimson improve to 2-0 against the Quakers on the season. Harvard defeated Penn 75-68 on Feb. 16. Harvard takes on Princeton at home on Saturday. Penn matches up against Dartmouth on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

