Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kershaw still not throwing after feeling shoulder discomfort

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw has not resumed throwing since stopping Monday while feeling shoulder discomfort.

Kershaw, who felt the discomfort while playing catch, told manager Dave Roberts his shoulder feels better.

Roberts said Friday that shortstop Corey Seager, coming off elbow and hip surgery, played in an intrasquad game on Friday and threw from 150 feet. Roberts says Seager is on track to play in the opener on March 28.

Roberts says 24-year-old right-hander Walker Buehler will have a couple of bullpen sessions, then pitch batting practice before appearing in an exhibition game. Buehler, who pitched a career-high 161 innings last year, including the postseason, also is expected to be ready for the start of the season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Pair of minor league pitchers get drug suspensions

Pair of minor league pitchers get drug suspensions

3:27 pm
CSU looks to sweep NM

CSU looks to sweep NM

5:00 am
Colorado seeks revenge on Utah

Colorado seeks revenge on Utah

4:45 am
Pair of minor league pitchers get drug suspensions
Sports

Pair of minor league pitchers get drug suspensions

CSU looks to sweep NM
Sports

CSU looks to sweep NM

Colorado seeks revenge on Utah
Sports

Colorado seeks revenge on Utah

Scroll to top
Skip to content