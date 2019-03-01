Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Kasibabu scores 22 to lead Fairfield past Marist 59-44

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Jonathan Kasibabu tied his career high with a season-high 22 points plus 11 rebounds as Fairfield topped Marist 59-44 on Friday night.

Landon Taliaferro had 12 points for Fairfield (9-20, 6-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Matija Milin added 12 points. Taj Benning had eight rebounds and seven assists for the hosts.

Brian Parker had 16 points for the Red Foxes (12-17, 7-10). Isaiah Lamb added 10 rebounds.

The Stags improve to 2-0 against the Red Foxes on the season. Fairfield defeated Marist 57-52 on Feb. 2. Fairfield finishes out the regular season against St. Peter’s on the road on Sunday. Marist finishes out the regular season against Rider at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

8:24 pm
7:21 pm
3:27 pm
Sports

Covering Colorado

Sports

