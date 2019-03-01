Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Iona beats Rider 86-79, claims at least share of title

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Asante Gist had a season-high 22 points as Iona clinched at least a share of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular-season title, topping Rider 86-79 on Friday night for the Gaels’ seventh straight win.

E.J. Crawford added 21 points and eight rebounds for the Gaels. Gist hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Rickey McGill had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Iona (14-15, 12-6). Tajuan Agee added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Frederick Scott had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Broncs (15-14, 10-7). Stevie Jordan added 16 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Anthony Durham had 12 points.

The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Broncs this season. Iona defeated Rider 77-71 on Jan. 25. Rider finishes out the regular season against Marist on the road on Sunday. Iona next takes the floor in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

