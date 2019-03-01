Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
In-form Tsitsipas reaches final of Dubai Championships

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the final of the Dubai Championships by beating Gael Monfils 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) on Friday, keeping the rising star from Greece on course for back-to-back ATP titles.

Roger Federer, who is looking to win his 100th career title, meets Borna Coric in the second semifinal later.

The 20 year-old Tsitsipas, who beat Federer en route to the Australian Open semifinals this year, won the Open 13 in Marseille without dropping a set last week for the second title of his career.

He has continued his form in the United Arab Emirates and is now assured of a place in the top 10 of the world rankings for first time, replacing Marin Cilic.

Idaho State looks to end streak vs N. Colorado

CSU looks to sweep NM

Colorado seeks revenge on Utah

