Im, Mitchell share 36-hole lead at Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell shared the second-round lead in The Honda Classic.

Im shot a 6-under 64 on Friday, and Mitchell had a 66. They were at 6-under 134 through two rounds, a shot ahead of Lucas Glover. Glover had a 69.

Brooks Koepka was in a group at 4 under, and 42 players werewithin five shots of the lead. First-round leader Jhonattan Vegas reached 7 under briefly, then finished in a group tied for 13th at 3 under after shooting a 73.

Defending champion Justin Thomas was dealing with some arm issues Friday. He battled his way to a 74, putting him right on the 36-hole cut line at 2 over. In all, 83 players made the cut for Saturday, which means a second cut will happen before Sunday’s final round.