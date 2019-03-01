Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Heavy snowfall postpones Sochi women’s super-G

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia (AP) — Organizers say the women’s World Cup super-G race scheduled for Saturday in Sochi has been postponed by a day due to heavy snowfall, and a second, rescheduled race is back off the calendar.

Weather conditions have played havoc with the first World Cup events in Sochi since the 2014 Winter Olympics. Snowfall continued Saturday morning.

Saturday’s slot was originally meant to go to a downhill race, but that was canceled after it proved impossible to hold any of the three planned training sessions.

The postponement also means the end of plans to host a second super-G in Sochi. That was briefly rescheduled from January in St. Anton after the downhill cancellation in Sochi opened up a slot in the calendar.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Falcons fall to Holy Cross, 2-1, in overtime

Falcons fall to Holy Cross, 2-1, in overtime

10:24 pm
Mazyck scores 30, USC women beat Colorado 84-77

Mazyck scores 30, USC women beat Colorado 84-77

10:16 pm
Friday’s Scores

Friday’s Scores

8:24 pm
Falcons fall to Holy Cross, 2-1, in overtime
Sports

Falcons fall to Holy Cross, 2-1, in overtime

Mazyck scores 30, USC women beat Colorado 84-77
Sports

Mazyck scores 30, USC women beat Colorado 84-77

Friday’s Scores
Sports

Friday’s Scores

Scroll to top
Skip to content