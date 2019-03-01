Grand Canyon looks to sweep CSUB

Cal State Bakersfield (16-11, 7-6) vs. Grand Canyon (17-10, 9-4)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield seeks revenge on Grand Canyon after dropping the first matchup in Bakersfield. The teams last went at it on Feb. 2, when the Antelopes outshot Cal State Bakersfield 42.2 percent to 37.5 percent and hit 22 more free throws on the way to a 72-59 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Bakersfield’s Rickey Holden, Damiyne Durham and James Suber have combined to score 37 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 36 percent of all Roadrunners scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Michael Finke has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Grand Canyon field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has accounted for 48 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Grand Canyon is 0-5 when its offense scores 66 points or fewer. Cal State Bakersfield is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 65 or fewer points.

PERFECT WHEN: The Antelopes are 12-0 when holding opponents to 40.4 percent or worse from the field, and 5-10 when opponents shoot better than that. The Roadrunners are 5-0 when the team records at least nine steals and 11-11 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.9 percent. The Roadrunners have averaged 14.5 offensive boards per game.

