FIU looks to sweep La. Tech

Louisiana Tech (18-11, 8-8) vs. Florida International (17-11, 8-7)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech seeks revenge on Florida International after dropping the first matchup in Miami. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 2, when the Panthers shot 41.4 percent from the field while holding Louisiana Tech to just 40 percent en route to a 75-69 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Florida International’s Brian Beard Jr. has averaged 17.5 points, 6.2 assists and 3.1 steals while Devon Andrews has put up 15 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, DaQuan Bracey has averaged 15.5 points and 4.1 assists while Anthony Duruji has put up 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bracey has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Louisiana Tech field goals over the last three games. Bracey has accounted for 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Louisiana Tech has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 61.3 points and allowing 68.1 points during those contests. Florida International is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 76.7 points while giving up 64.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Florida International has 42 assists on 78 field goals (53.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Louisiana Tech has assists on 36 of 73 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Florida International has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.4 percent of all possessions this year, the fourth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

