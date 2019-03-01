Enticing Bryce: Phillies agreed to award bonuses for Harper

NEW YORK (AP) — The $330 million may not be all the Philadelphia Phillies pay Bryce Harper. To entice him, the team agreed to bonus provisions in the 13-year contract.

According to contract details obtained by The Associated Press, Harper would earn an extra $50,000 each time he is an All-Star, wins a Gold Glove or a Silver Slugger or is selected League Championship Series MVP. A World Series MVP trophy would be worth an additional $100,000.

He would get $500,000 if he is league MVP, $50,000 for finishing second in the voting and $25,000 for third.

Harper has been an All-Star in six of seven big league seasons and was a unanimous pick for the NL MVP award in 2015, the same year he earned his only Silver Slugger.

In addition, he gets a hotel suite on road trips and the right to purchase a suite for games at Citizens Bank Park.

