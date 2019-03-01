Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham gets 3-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles and defensive end Brandon Graham have agreed to a three-year contract extension, preventing the team’s longest-tenured defensive player from testing free agency.

Graham had just four sacks last season after a career-high 9 ½ in 2017, including a strip-sack on Tom Brady to secure Philadelphia’s 41-33 victory over New England in the Super Bowl in February 2018.

Graham was the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft. He has 42 ½ sacks, 16 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 127 games, 70 starts.

The Eagles on Wednesday said they wouldn’t place a franchise tag on backup quarterback Nick Foles.

They were 9-7 in 2018 and won a wild-card playoff game at Chicago before losing at New Orleans.

