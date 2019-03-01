Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
CONMEBOL refuses US offer to host tournament in 2020

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — South America’s soccer governing body CONMEBOL has refused an offer from the U.S. Soccer Federation to organize and host a continental competition in 2020.

A letter signed by CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez tells USSF the months of June and July are already reserved for a Copa America edition.

Dominguez also said in the letter revealed Thursday that top soccer body FIFA did not approve playing a Continental Cup in 2020.

The CONMEBOL president said in the letter the accounting of the Centennial Copa played in the United States three years ago is still to be concluded.

Chile won the centennial Copa America tournament played in the U.S. in 2016.

Brazil will host the next edition of the tournament this June, with Asians of Japan and Qatar as guests.

