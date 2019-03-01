Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Austrian police investigating man who leaked raid video

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian authorities say they’ve opened a criminal investigation into a person who leaked a video of a police raid targeting a doping network, showing an alleged suspect apparently caught in the act.

The video, which was posted online by an Austrian news portal, shows a man with a needle in his arm, with a police investigator in the background.

Federal police said on Friday the person who shared the video of the Wednesday raid in Seefeld on a messaging app was “immediately removed from duty.” It did not identify the man or his job, saying only that he faced criminal and also departmental disciplinary measures.

Four-time Kazakh Olympian Alexei Poltoranin and four other skiers, two Austrians and two Estonians, were arrested in the raids. A doctor in Germany was also arrested.

