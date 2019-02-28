Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Williford lifts SIU-Edwardsville over Tennessee Tech 76-68

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Tyresse Williford came off the bench to score 16 points to carry Southern Illinois-Edwardsville to a 76-68 win over Tennessee Tech on Thursday night.

Brandon Jackson had 16 points and eight rebounds for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (10-19, 6-11 Ohio Valley Conference). Cameron Williams added 13 points and seven rebounds. David McFarland had 13 points for the home team.

Micaiah Henry had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (7-23, 3-14), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Jr Clay added 13 points. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Corey Tillery had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Hunter Vick, the Golden Eagles’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 11 points per game, shot only 11 percent in the game (1 of 9) for six points.

The Cougars evened the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Tennessee Tech defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 78-69 on Jan. 10. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville finishes out the regular season against Jacksonville State at home on Saturday. Tennessee Tech finishes out the regular season against Eastern Illinois on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Mitchell, Korver lead Jazz to 111-104 win over Nuggets

Former CSU-Pueblo running back Bernard McDondle chasing NFL Dream

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

