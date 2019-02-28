Update on the latest sports

NFL-NEWS

Kyler Murray at 5-foot-10, 207 pounds at NFL Combine

UNDATED (AP) — Kyler Murray may not throw at the NFL scouting combine, but he checked in just over 5-feet-10 and weighed 207 pounds.

His hand size, as measured from his pinkie to his thumb, was 9½ inches.

Murray’s measurements compare favorably to two other undersized quarterbacks in recent years: Russell Wilson in 2012 and Baker Mayfield, last year’s top overall draft pick.

Murray’s measurements were among the most anticipated at this year’s annual gathering of 300-plus prospects. He turned down the Oakland Athletics and a career in baseball for a shot at the NFL.

In other NFL news:

— A complaint has been filed against former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, accusing him of verbally confronting referees after a loss for his stepson’s high school basketball team. The Pulaski School District confirms it was McCarthy who berated the officials and followed them as they were escorted from a game Tuesday. Pulaski High School defeated Notre Dame Academy by one point, ending its season. McCarthy’s stepson is a member of the Notre Dame team. Pulaski athletic director Janel Batten says the unsportsmanlike language is unacceptable. McCarthy was fired in December , his 13th season with the Packers.

POP WARNER-THREE-POINT STANCE BAN

Pop Warner bans three-point stance and some kickoffs

LANGHORNE, Pa. (AP) — Pop Warner will become the first national football program at any level to eliminate the three-point stance in further efforts to make the sport safer for young players.

The nation’s longest-serving youth football organization said the ban will be introduced in Pop Warner’s three youngest divisions this season. It’s aimed at changing how offensive and defensive linemen engage in contact when the ball is snapped.

Under the new rule, players in Tiny Mite (5 to 7 years old), Mitey Mite (7 to 9) and Junior Pee Wee (8 to 10) will not be allowed to position themselves on the line with their hand on the ground before the snap. Instead, they must either be upright or in a modified squat position with their hands on their legs.

Pop Warner will use the 2019 season to assess the new rule in the younger divisions and will consider implementing it later for the program’s higher levels.

Also changing in September: no kickoffs at the Pee Wee (9 to 11 years old) level. In a 2016 rule, Pop Warner barred kickoffs in its three youngest age groups. The ball following a score or to start a half will be placed at the 35-yard line.

MLB-RED SOX MOURN SWIHART’S BROTHER

Red Sox mourn brother of C Blake Swihart

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are mourning the 23-year-old brother of catcher Blake Swihart.

The team confirmed the death of Romell Jordan after abruptly canceling its scheduled spring training media availability Wednesday morning. The Red Sox said that out of respect for the family’s privacy, no other information was available.

Red Sox pitcher David Price said on Twitter : “Through triumph, tragedy, and heartbreak this team/organization sticks together!! @redsox #extendedfamily.”

Jordan’s death comes less than a week after Boston Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo collapsed and died outside the clubhouse at the team’s spring training complex.

Manager Alex Cora says it “puts everything in perspective again.”

BOEHEIM-FATAL ACCIDENT

Funeral for man accidentally hit by Syracuse coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A New Yorker who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by Syracuse University’s basketball coach is being remembered as family man who loved life.

A funeral will be held on Thursday evening for Jorge Jimenez.

Police say Coach Jim Boeheim (BAY’-hym) accidentally struck Jimenez on Feb. 20 while trying to avoid a disabled vehicle.

Yurisandy Jimenez Arrastre tells Syracuse.com that her father loved to cook and joke with his grandchildren.

He also loved music, dancing and lending a hand to his family and many friends.

Arrastre, who lives in Florida, says she had a long phone call with her father on the night he died. They talked about her three children.

Jimenez, who lived in the United States for 20 years, was a native of Las Tunas, Cuba.

NASCAR-KYLE BUSCH-EXTENSION

Kyle Busch finalizes extension to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch has finalized a multi-year extension with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch said two weeks ago the extension to drive the No. 18 Toyota was nearly completed and he was not a free agent. The extension was announced Thursday morning on Twitter.

Terms of driver contracts are never released but most top-tier drivers sign three-year deals. Busch’s deal that expired at the end of this season was for three seasons.

His extension parallels longtime sponsor Mars’ new deal to remain the primary backer of Busch’s car.

Busch and Mars, under M&M’s umbrella, joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008. Busch has won 174 national series races in the 10 years since, and he’s NASCAR’s 2015 Cup champion.

Busch made his 500th career Cup start last week at Atlanta, where he also won the Truck Series race to become the winningest driver in that series’ history with 52 wins.

WORLD CUP-MEN’S DOWNHILL CANCELED

Downhill race called off after cancellation of training run

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — The first two men’s World Cup downhill races this weekend have been canceled after the only scheduled training run was called off due to strong winds Thursday.

Friday’s race has been replaced with another training run, necessary for the second downhill on Saturday. A race can take place only after at least one mandatory training session on the course.

Training was supposed to start at 11 a.m. but was postponed several times as gusts made a safe run impossible. It was cancelled as conditions failed to improve ahead of the latest possible start time of 1:30 p.m.

The canceled downhill on Friday was a replacement for the race that was wiped out by bad weather four weeks ago in Germany.

The event’s program also includes a super-G on Sunday.

BOXING-DEGALE RETIRES

2-time world boxing champ DeGale retires

LONDON (AP) — Two-time world boxing champion James DeGale has announced he is retiring, 10 years after his professional debut.

The first British boxer to win an Olympic gold medal and a pro world title, DeGale said in a statement, “There’s nothing left to prove.”

The 33-year-old DeGale lost last Saturday by unanimous decision to Chris Eubank Jr. for the vacant and minor IBO super middleweight title in London. That dropped his record to 25 wins, three losses by decision, and one draw.

FIFA-OFFICIAL BANNED

FIFA bans Mozambique official for 15 years for taking bribes

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA (FEE’-fuh) says its ethics judges banned a soccer official from Mozambique for 15 years in a bribery case.

Sidio Jose Mugadza – the current media spokesman, for the Mozambican Football Association, is the third African official banned this week for takings bribes.

Life bans were imposed on a referee from Tanzania and an official from Zambia for taking bribes linked to match-fixing.

FIFA says Mugadza was also fined $3,000.

Details of the case were not specified, though the official was prosecuted using the FIFA code of ethics in force from 2009-12.