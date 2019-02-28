UEFA closes Chelsea anti-Semitic chants case; fines Red Star

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has ended an investigation into anti-Semitic chants by Chelsea fans at a Europa League game that the club apologized for.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel closed the case Thursday, meaning Chelsea will not face any sanction over a charge of “racist behavior.”

The chant was heard at a group-stage game against Vidi in Hungary in December. Chelsea quickly condemned the behavior saying it is “abhorrent to this club.”

UEFA did fine Red Star Belgrade 64,000 euros ($73,000) for “illicit chants” by fans at a Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain in December.

The Serbian champion had been fined 25,000 euros ($28,500) for illicit chants when the teams played in Paris in October.

PSG was also fined 41,000 euros ($47,000) for various fan incidents at Manchester United in the round of 16 first leg. UEFA also ordered PSG to compensate Man United for damage at the stadium.

___

