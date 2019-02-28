Thomas, Simonds lead Georgia St. over Arkansas St. 76-60

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
ATLANTA (AP) — Jeff Thomas had 15 points to lead five Georgia State players in double figures as the Panthers beat Arkansas State 76-60 on Thursday night. D’Marcus Simonds added 14 points for the Panthers. Devin Mitchell chipped in 13, Damon Wilson scored 12 and Malik Benlevi had 10.

Ty Cockfield II had 20 points for the Red Wolves (12-16, 6-9 Sun Belt Conference). Grantham Gillard added seven rebounds. Shaquillo Fritz had eight rebounds.

Georgia State (20-9, 11-5) will seek its sixth consecutive home win on Saturday when the team hosts Arkansas-Little Rock. Arkansas State plays Georgia Southern on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

