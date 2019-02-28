Texas looks for home win vs Iowa State

Iowa State (20-8, 9-6) vs. Texas (15-13, 7-8)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas looks for its fourth straight win over Iowa State at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. The last victory for the Cyclones at Texas was an 85-77 win on Feb. 21, 2015.

SAVVY SENIORS: Iowa State’s Marial Shayok, Michael Jacobson and Nick Weiler-Babb have combined to score 51 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 48 percent of all Cyclones scoring over the last five games.

SHAYOK CAN SHOOT: Shayok has connected on 38.3 percent of the 141 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 89 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cyclones have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Longhorns. Texas has an assist on 40 of 79 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Iowa State has assists on 46 of 85 field goals (54.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas has made 8.6 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big 12 teams. The Longhorns have averaged 10.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

